Nancy A. Carroll, 87

Nancy A. (Jennings) Carroll, 87, of Quincy and Tamarac, Fla., died peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Born in Boston on November 28, 1932, she was raised in Milton and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice M. (Hansen) Jennings. Nancy attended local schools and graduated from Milton High School with the Class of 1950. Following graduation, she continued her education at Lasell College.

Nancy worked for New England Telephone and then later the City of Quincy as a crossing guard. She loved her work, the kids she protected and the relationships she built throughout the years. In her spare time, Nancy loved to play bingo and also enjoyed crocheting, shopping, dining out and spoiling her grandchildren. Family was the most important part of her life. She loved her children and grandchildren and there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for the people she cared for.

Nancy was always trying to make other’s lives better. She was a warm person who lived her life by love, kindness, generosity and humor. Her life lessons and example are only part of her great legacy that continues through her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Nancy was the beloved wife of the late John J. Carroll, who died in 2002. Together they shared many years of loving marriage. She was the devoted mother of Dianne A. Sleeth and her husband Robert of Scituate and Nancy A. McDonald and her husband James of Hanover. Nancy was the loving grandmother of Ashley McDonald of Boston, Brian McDonald of Hanover, Brandon Sleeth and his wife Maura of Weymouth and Lauren Sleeth of Hanson. She was a cherished aunt to Denise O’Sullivan and her husband Daniel of Dorchester, Maryellen O’Sullivan and her husband Robert of Dorchester, Patty Kelly and her late husband Michael of Braintree and Clare Jennings Logan and her husband James of Jamaica Plain. Nancy is also survived by many dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, October 15, 2020 4-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM.

Nancy’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately. Following cremation, Nancy will be interred privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to The Jimmy Fund c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Nancy’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.