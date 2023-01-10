Nancy A. Santry, 76

Nancy A. (Tott) Santry, age 76, a longtime resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Friday, January 6, 2023 at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born in Braintree, to the late Herman W. and Virginia M. (Sylvester) Tott. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Braintree High School.

She lived in Quincy for over fifty years.

Nancy began her career as the community outreach coordinator for the former American Cable Systems and later went on to work as an executive assistant for Stop & Shop for twenty years.

Nancy was a talented photographer and turned her hobby into a business venture when she founded Nancy A. Santry Photography in 2000. Specializing in New England scenes, her photographs won many art show honors.

Nancy was an active member of the Quincy Art Association, Hull Artists Studio Connection, and South Shore Camera Club.

She loved travelling both domestically and internationally with her late husband, George, as well with family and friends. Nancy was also an avid reader and enjoyed participating in book clubs. She also enjoyed visits from her Grand Pug Charlie. She will be sorely missed by her family and her many good friends.

Beloved wife of the late George Santry.

Devoted mother of Dan Santry of Salem, Bill Santry, and Jen Santry, both of Quincy.

Dear sister of Sandra M. Genoa and her husband David of Southport, N.C.

Nancy is also survived by several nieces, nephews, in-laws, and many dear friends.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Saturday, January 14, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial Visitation prior to the service from 9 – 10 a.m. Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Hull Lifesaving Museum, P.O. Box 221, 1117 Nantasket Avenue, Hull, MA 02045.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.