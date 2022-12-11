Nancy Alessi, 86

Nancy (Lancione) Alessi, of Quincy, died December 9, 2022, she was 86.

Wife of he late Anthony F. Alessi. Mother of Anthony P. Alessi of Hingham and Debra Shea of Norwell. Cherished Nana to Jimmy and Madison Shea and John Alessi. Sister of Joseph Lancione of NC and the late Albert, Samuel and Robert Lancione, Olga Curtis and Dora Mercogliano. Nancy is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was a longtime Quincy resident. She worked as a teller for Quincy Savings Bank for many years. She enjoyed cooking and dining out. The foundation of her life were her grandchildren, she adored them. They will cherish all the memories they created over the past years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, Dec. 16 from 9-10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. A private burial in will be held in Mass National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.