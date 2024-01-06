Nancy Ann Faenza, 96

Nancy Ann (Bruen) Faenza, of South Boston, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2024, with her family by her side. She was 96.
Daughter of the late Peter J. Bruen and Mary E. (Gallagher) Bruen. Devoted mother of Dan Faenza and his wife Sue of Meredith, NH and Deb Faenza and her husband Rich Rines of Quincy. Loving sister of Jo Musco Collari and her husband Richard “Dick” of Walpole and the late Patrick J. Bruen and Chuck A. Bruen and his wife, Mary. Cherished grandmother of Leah Cooper and her husband Matt of Deerfield, NH, Brian Faenza and his wife Caanan of Gilford, NH, Danielle Durigan and her husband Tom of Dedham, Rich Rines Jr., and his fiancée Cortney Johnston of Austin, TX. Great Grandmother to Ben and Emma Cooper and Avery and Riley Faenza.
Beloved Aunt of Chip Musco and his wife Mindy of Millis, Chucky Bruen and his wife Marie, Maribeth Griffin and her husband David, Kevin Bruen and his wife Maureen, Sean Bruen and Patrick Bruen, all of West Roxbury and the late Robyn Musco and Michael Bruen. She is also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Nancy attended Memorial High School in Boston. She worked most of her life in the food service industry. She spent many years as a waitress at the Milton Hill Restaurant. She was a hostess at Walsh’s Restaurant in North Quincy as well as the Fox and Hound Restaurant in Quincy. Nancy also worked as a coat check person at the Quincy Elks. Nancy will be remembered for her beautiful smile, warmth and grace. She was a joy
to be around. Her faith and her family were the foundation of all that was truly important in her life. Although family members are heartbroken at her passing, all feel fortunate for the love and many blessings she brought into their lives. Nancy will be deeply and sadly missed.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, January 11 from 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A brief prayer service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea St., Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial will occur following the mass in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St., West