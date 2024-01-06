Nancy Ann Faenza, 96

Nancy Ann (Bruen) Faenza, of South Boston, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2024, with her family by her side. She was 96.

Daughter of the late Peter J. Bruen and Mary E. (Gallagher) Bruen. Devoted mother of Dan Faenza and his wife Sue of Meredith, NH and Deb Faenza and her husband Rich Rines of Quincy. Loving sister of Jo Musco Collari and her husband Richard “Dick” of Walpole and the late Patrick J. Bruen and Chuck A. Bruen and his wife, Mary. Cherished grandmother of Leah Cooper and her husband Matt of Deerfield, NH, Brian Faenza and his wife Caanan of Gilford, NH, Danielle Durigan and her husband Tom of Dedham, Rich Rines Jr., and his fiancée Cortney Johnston of Austin, TX. Great Grandmother to Ben and Emma Cooper and Avery and Riley Faenza.