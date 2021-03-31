Nancy C. Coletti, 85

Nancy C. (Flaim) Coletti, age 85, of South Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

For fifty-one years, Nancy was the beloved and devoted wife of Robert A. Coletti, until his passing in 2010.

Devoted mother of Lisa M. O’Sullivan of South Weymouth, Robert S. Coletti and his wife Rita of Norfolk, and Diane N. Wilcox and her husband Michael of South Weymouth. Her greatest joy was being a mom, a grandmother to her five grandchildren, Kevin, Marina, Jessica, Matthew, and Anthony, and spending time with her family.

Nancy was born and raised in Quincy, and was predeceased by her parents, Bertolo and Vittoria A. (Salvini) Flaim. Nancy is survived by her loving sister, Sylvia L. Johnson of Warwick, R.I. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Raised and educated in Quincy, Nancy was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1953. Nancy lived the majority of her life in Quincy, and lived in South Weymouth with her family for the past eight years.

Nancy worked at the former Quincy Medical Center as a medical stenographer for over forty years and retired in 2010.

Nancy possessed unrelenting strength while being the kindest, gentlest soul. She lived life with a laugh and a smile. She lived life by hard work and doing what was right. She lived life with an appreciation for the little, important things. Her family and everyone who met her is blessed to live by her example, and we know she will always be with us.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, April 5, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Tuesday, April 6, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to Boston Higashi School, 800 North Main Street, Randolph, MA 02368.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.