Nancy C. DiBona, 69

Nancy C. DiBona, age 69, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died, Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Massachusetts General Hospital, in the comfort of her loving sisters.

Nancy was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1971. She earned her nursing degree from Labouré College.

For over thirty years, Nancy was employed as a registered nurse at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She retired in March of 2020. Nancy was known as a deeply caring and compassionate nurse and was held in high regard by her colleagues.

She enjoyed vacationing in New Hampshire and Florida, and especially her trip to Japan. Nancy loved to socialize and was often the first and the last one on the dance floor. Throughout her life, she loved reading novels and then passing them on to others to enjoy. She not only loved nurturing people, she loved nurturing her many pets, including her dogs and geckos.

Most of all, Nancy was dedicated to her family. She was a devoted caregiver to her late parents and siblings, and a second mother to her loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, especially her great-nephew, Sean M. McGovern.

Beloved daughter of the late Albert L. and Marie E. (Haefner) DiBona. Devoted sister of Barbara M. McGovern, Kathleen M. DiBona, both of Quincy, Betteanne D. Macdonald and her husband James of Lynnfield, and predeceased by Albert L. DiBona, Jr., and Domenick DiBona. Nancy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her nephew, Bryan M. McGovern.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, April 11, from 2-4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Monday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or to the charity of your choice.

