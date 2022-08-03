Nancy E. MacDonald, 57

Nancy E. MacDonald, age 57, of Quincy, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and dear friends.

Nancy is the beloved daughter of Carol (Webber), of Rockland and the late John MacDonald. Devoted mother of Tessa Schneider, of Weymouth. Loving sister of Jack MacDonald and his wife, Leslie of Plymouth, David MacDonald and his wife, Cherish of Plymouth, Christine MacDonald and her partner, Tom Briody of Quincy, Michael MacDonald and his wife, Sharon of Plymouth and the late Gregory MacDonald. She is the dear aunt of Kendall Ewell and her fiancé, Ryan Cushing and their son, Ryan “Bubs” of Plymouth, Zoe Mirabito and her husband, Andrew of Quincy, Madison, Gabrielle, John, Marin, and Ava MacDonald, all of Plymouth. Step-grandmother of David and Shyanne Schneider of Plymouth, and Riley and Brady Mulhern of Naples, FL. Nancy will be forever missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

A private burial ceremony will be held at New Calvary Cemetery, Boston and arrangements are being made for a Celebration of Life gathering.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Nancy’s name to Cure PSP by visiting: www.psp.org or 110 Fitness Fight Back Gala by visiting: https://110fitness.org/purchase-tickets-here-for-the-110-fitness-fight-back-gala/.

