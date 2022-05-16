Nancy E. Strout, 79

Nancy E. (Callahan) Strout, age 79, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Sunday, May 15, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born in Quincy, to the late William H. and Harriet M. (Libby) Callahan. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1959.

She began her career working as a secretary for the former New England Telephone Company. Nancy then became a devoted homemaker. In addition, she worked in food service at the former Quincy City Hospital for many years.

Nancy also worked at the former Winfield House Gift Shop in Quincy. Her late husband, Loren W. Strout, and his family were the owners and operators of the former Winfield House Restaurant, the President City Motel, and Winfield Christmas Tree Lot.

She was a food shopping enthusiast and enjoyed cooking. Nancy was the devoted guardian of her late shih tzu, Henry. Most of all, her passion was for her family, actively supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Loren W. Strout.

Devoted mother of Amy E. Strout of Quincy, Adam W. Strout and his wife Kelsey Montgomery of Stoneham, Brian W. Strout and his wife Kerri of Quincy, and Julie A. Hartmann of Brockton.

Loving grandmother of Emily Hartmann, Gregory Hartmann, and twins, Lena and Nell Strout.

Nancy was the dear sister of William Callahan of Hingham and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, May 19, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to Quincy Veterans Services, 24 High School Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.