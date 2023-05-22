Nancy E. Young, 55

Nancy E. (Beguerie) Young, age 55, of Weymouth, died peacefully, Friday, May 19, 2023, in the comfort of her loving family, at South Shore Hospital.

Nancy was born in Boston, raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1985. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater State University, Class of 1992, and her Master’s degree in Special Education from Fitchburg State University.

She lived in Weymouth for over twenty-five years, previously in Braintree and Quincy.

Nancy was a special education teacher employed at the May Institute in Braintree for ten years.

She enjoyed participating in book clubs with friends. She loved being near the ocean, spending time at the beach, and collecting sea glass. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.

Most of all, Nancy was devoted to her family, especially her children. She lived life with the goal of enjoying every bit of good that could be found. No matter where she went, Nancy found happiness and new friends along the way.

Beloved wife for twenty-seven years of Mark A. Young, Master Sergeant, U.S. Army.

Devoted mother of Maximillion B. Young, Petty Officer 2/c, U.S. Navy and his wife Alyssa West of Key West, FL, Elaina K. “Lanie” Young of Weymouth.

Cherished daughter of Lawrence J. Beguerie of Quincy and the late Elaine F. (Goulart) Beguerie.

Loving sister of Lawrence J. Beguerie, Jr. of Boston, Deirdre Beguerie of Weymouth, and Karen F. Pagnani and her husband Louis P. Pagnani of Quincy.

Nancy is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Wednesday, May 24, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, on Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, will take place privately at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Attn: Gift Processing, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.