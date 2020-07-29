Nancy F. Chamberlin

Nancy F. (Keelon) Chamberlin of Quincy, passed away suddenly in a car accident on Sunday July 19, 2020, returning from her summer cottage in North Truro, with her daughter, after celebrating her 88th birthday a few days early.

Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Irene P. (Lydon) Keelon. Nancy was the beloved wife of the late Warren F. Chamberlin, and the devoted mother of Craig M. Chamberlin and his husband Scott Simpson of Tampa FL, Paula M. Chamberlin of Charlestown, Paul M. Chamberlin and his wife Dana of Ft. Walton Beach FL, and the late Brian L. Chamberlin. She was the sister of James Keelon of Braintree, the late Charles Keelon, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends in Quincy and Truro.

Nancy was a graduate of the class of 1950 at Quincy High School, was voted most versatile girl and head cheerleader of her senior class. She was active with the class reunion committees for over 60 years. She attended secretarial school after graduation, and went to work at Boston Gear Works where she met her husband Warren. They raised their four children in Quincy, and when summer came, Nancy piled the kids in her station wagon and took them to their cottage in North Truro where she was joined by her husband on the weekends and during his vacation. Nancy loved spending days at the beaches in Truro with her children and their neighbors and friends. After several years, she had an opportunity to work at the Truro Chamber of Commerce, where she spent the next 35 summers assisting visitors with restaurant, motel, beach and local activities available in Truro and on the lower Cape; she affectionately became known as the ’Lady of the Booth’ to her good friends. She loved this job and looked forward to returning to the Cape each summer. Nancy was a force of nature and loved by all that met her; her children always said they lucked out in the ‘Mom department’. During 1992-1994, she took care of her son Brian at home with her daughter Paula, before he passed away from AIDS. Seventy years ago, a quote in her yearbook next to her class picture stated, ‘Life is a jest; and all things show it’. She was the life of a party, and raised her children to find joy in everything they did. ‘I just want you to be happy’; that was her mantra. Godspeed Mom.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, July 31 from 4-6pm in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Due to the current environment, we will celebrate Nancy’s life during the summer of 2021, along with interment at The Old North Cemetery in Truro.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Nancy’s memory to the Truro Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 26, North Truro, MA 02652.