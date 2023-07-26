Nancy J. Laracy, 85

Nancy J. (Classon) Laracy, age 85, a lifelong Quincy resident and thirty-year winter resident of Naples, Fla., died peacefully, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at her daughter’s home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Nancy was born in Quincy, to the late Harry V. and Mildred W. (Peterson) Classon. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1956.

She was a dedicated homemaker but as a young woman had worked for the former New England Telephone Company for several years.

Nancy enjoyed bowling, ceramics, eggory and painting. She loved music and played the guitar and organ.

She and her late husband, Richard, loved taking cruises and vacations in Aruba.

Nancy was dedicated to her family and was especially proud that she raised three wonderful children who were all successful in their chosen fields. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities, sporting events, and accomplishments. She relished the Sunday summer cookouts at her home.

Beloved wife for sixty-four years of the late Richard E. Laracy, Detective Sgt., Q.P.D., Retired.

Devoted mother of Edward P. Laracy and his wife Mary Ellen of Weymouth, Lori J. Johnson and her husband Richard of Middleboro, Robert H. Laracy, Lt., Q.F.D. and his wife Mary of Abington.

Loving grandmother of Stephen Johnson and his wife Alexandra, Michael Laracy and his wife Margaret, Lindsay Damaso and husband Brian, Jennifer Laracy, Amanda Johnson, and Robert R. Laracy.

Cherished great-grandmother of Penny, Chloe, Emmy, Cameron, and Brody.

Dear sister of Kenneth H. Classon and his wife Louise of Maryland and the late Richard E. Classon.

Sister-in-law of Frederick J. Laracy, Captain, Q.P.D., Retired and his wife Dorothy of Braintree.

Nancy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, July 30, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday, July 31, at 10 a.m. Reverend Drew Hanson, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Quincy, will officiate. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.