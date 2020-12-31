Nancy J. Ward, 88, longtime resident of Quincy, passed away Sunday December 27, 2020.

She is survived by her children Daniel G. Lewis of Lynn, Catherine Thomas of Hanson, and Michael C. Lewis of Buffalo, NY. Sister of Daniel Ward of FL. Grandmother of Joseph, Steven, Nicole, Jason, Christopher, Sean and Michelle. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy was retired after 44 years working as a special investigator for the Attorney General’s Office of Massachusetts.

For those who knew her, her favorite hobby was shopping. She was also into fitness and she was once crowned “Miss Fitness.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman.