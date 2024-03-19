Nancy K. Muenchow, 75

Nancy Kay Muenchow, age 75, of Quincy, formerly of Meriden, Conn. died peacefully, Saturday, March 16, 2024 in the comfort of her home.

Nancy was born and raised in Meriden, Connecticut and was a graduate of Maloney High School, Class of 1967. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in medical technology from Quinnipiac University in 1971. She has lived in Quincy for twenty-three years.

She was employed in the healthcare industry as a medical technologist in the Boston area for many years.

Nancy was a cat lover and enjoyed flowers and gardening. She was also a gourmet cook and loved entertaining.

Beloved daughter of the late Rennock and Evelyn (Velske) Muenchow.

Loving sister of Carol Paugas of Hamden, Conn. and Richard Muenchow of Rocky Hill, Conn.

Dear aunt of Jeremy Paugas, Janelle Margolies and the late Jason Paugas.

At the request of the family, services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA 02066.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

