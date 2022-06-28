Nancy L. Nicklas, 78

Nancy L. Nicklas, age 78, a longtime resident of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth, died peacefully, Sunday, June 26, 2022 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Nancy was born and raised in Quincy. She was a graduate of the former Saint John’s Elementary School and Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1961. She was also a graduate of the former Quincy City Hospital Nursing School, Class of 1964.

Nancy was a registered nurse and worked mostly at the former Quincy City Hospital. She retired in 2013 after a fifty-year nursing career.

As a woman of deep faith, Nancy was an active lifelong parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy where she served as a lector, extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, and senior altar server. She enjoyed volunteering and reading.

Most of all, she was dedicated to her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved mother of David N. Rounseville and his wife Diane of Bellingham, John P. Rounseville and his wife Ann of Newton.

Cherished grandmother of David, Danielle, Timothy, Luke, Bree, Colette, and late infant twins, William and Sean.

Loving daughter of the late Alexina “Tina” (Lausier) and John G. “Jack” Nicklas, Jr.

Dear sister of John G. “Jack” Nicklas III and his wife Pat of Plymouth, Suzanne M. Palmer and her husband Donald of Milford, Richard D. Nicklas and his wife Tina of Braintree, Gerald J. Nicklas and his wife Therese of Quincy, Paul J. Nicklas and his husband David Higgins of Milton, and the late Joan H. Fulton and her late husband Archie. Nancy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, July 1, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Saturday, July 2, at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to Saint John’s Food Pantry, c/o 21 Gay Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or The New England Center for Children, 33 Turnpike Road, Southborough, MA 01772, necc.org.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.