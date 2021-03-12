Nancy M. Belmont of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away March 8.

Nancy was born and raised in S. Boston and she and her entire family were extremely proud of their S. Boston heritage. She attended Nazareth High School in S. Boston, Suffolk University and received her Master’s in literature from Simmons College.

She worked as an administrative assistant for Gillette Company for 37 years before retiring.

Beloved sister of Mary R. Perdios and her husband James T. of Quincy, Winifred F. Belmont of Quincy, Dorothy M. Loring and her husband Paul of Hyde Park, Judith A. Counterman and her husband Raymond of Canton and the late Elizabeth A. Harmon and her husband George E. Harmon of Melrose, Irene L. Quigley and her husband Edward of Braintree, Stephen P. Belmont and his wife Jean of Marshfield, and Philip L. Belmont. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved nephew Michael Counterman.

Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton Monday morning at 10:30. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Monday morning prior to the mass from 8:30 to 10:00 am. Burial St. Joseph’s Cemetery, W. Roxbury.

Donations may be made to the Jett Foundation, in memory of Michael Counterman, 36 Cordage Park Cir., Plymouth, MA 03360.