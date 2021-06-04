Nancy M. Larkin

Nancy M. (Healey) Larkin of Quincy, formerly of Savin Hill, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late John J. Larkin. Loving mother of Michael Anthony Larkin, and Kimberly Altovino and her husband Salvatore of Foxboro. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas and Alexandra Larkin. Dear sister of the late Sally Healey, John Healey, Paul Healey, and Jane Healey.

Visitation in the John J. O’Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, NEPONSET, at 11 o’clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited.

Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

For directions & expressions of sympathy, please visit oconnorandson.com.