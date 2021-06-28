Nancy M. MacCormack, 68

Nancy M. (Capeless) MacCormack, of Randolph, passed away peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family, on June 23, 2021, at the age of 68.

Born in Boston, Nancy was raised and educated in South Boston. She worked as a preschool teacher’s aide for the Quincy Public Schools system for many years.

Nancy enjoyed baking and hosting parties. She has a quick wit and great sense of humor. Nancy could always put a smile on your face. Family was everything to Nancy and she cherished the time she spent with them. She was a kind and loving woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Beloved wife of Paul MacCormack. Loving mother of Amy MacCormack of Stoughton and Meghan MacCormack of Randolph. Dear daughter of the late James and Claire (Logan) Capeless.

Devoted sister of Carole Kohler and her husband Frederick of Randolph, Margaret Capeless of Wrentham, Mary Manchon of NH, Paul Capeless and his wife Ann of Braintree, Steven Capeless and his wife Kathy of Weymouth, Claire Kane and her husband Michael of Braintree and the late James Capeless. Sister-in-law of Pamela Capeless of Randolph, Elaine Charton and her husband Michael of AZ, Frederick MacCormack and his wife Emiko of DE, Mark MacCormack and his wife Doreen of Everett, Michelle MacCormack of Weymouth, Michael MacCormack of Braintree and the late William MacCormack.

Lifelong best friend of 60 years of Stephanie Adolph of Holbrook. Cherished “Nana Nancy” of Nya, Leonie, Tessa and Grady. Nancy will be sadly missed by nieces Brittany, Hillary, and Micheala.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, June 28th, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 29th, at 10:00 AM in St. Mary Church, Randolph. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Should friends desire, memorial contribution may be made in Nancy’s name to a favorite charity of your choice.

