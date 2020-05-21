Nancy M. Ramponi, 86

Nancy M. (Sealund) Ramponi, age 86, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, May 18, 2020, in the comfort of her son’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Quincy, to the late Carl and Sigrid (Wallenus) Sealund, she was raised and educated there. Nancy was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1951, where she was the head cheerleader and met her high school sweetheart, the captain of the basketball team, Peter.

Nancy was employed as an administrator in the emergency room at the Carney Hospital in Boston for twenty-five years. Prior to that, she was employed as a teacher’s aide in the Quincy Public Schools for ten years, working primarily at the Lincoln-Hancock School.

Nancy was a former member of Saint Chrysostom’s Episcopal Church in Quincy.

Nancy loved to knit, sew, garden, ski, and take walks in the woods where she spent many days picking wild blueberries with her children. Those walks in the foothills of Blue Hills eventually turned into a love of the woods and the water on Newfound Lake and Mt. Cardigan in New Hampshire, where she and Peter spent many wonderful years with all of their children and grandchildren. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Peter V. Ramponi. Devoted mother of Peter C. Ramponi and his wife Susan of Quincy, Dianne L. Ramponi of Jamaica Plain, Paul H. Ramponi and Elaine Cirillo of Bridgewater, Michael E. Ramponi of Bridgewater, and the late Kristine S. Ramponi. Loving grandmother of nine and cherished great-grandmother of twelve. Dear sister of Terrance Sealund of Delaware and the late Maxine Beale. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

