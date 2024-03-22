Nancy S. Hanna, 79

Nancy Suzanne Hanna (Moulton), age 79, of Weymouth, Passed away on March 12, 2024 with her loving family by her side. Nancy was born in Weymouth, raised and educated in Braintree, graduating from Braintree High School in 1962. After high school she worked in the Weymouth cafeteria system for many years and then decided to enter the sheet metal production industry. She and her beloved husband Bob, a retired Quincy Police Officer, raised their family in Weymouth, but they also enjoyed many years in Mashpee and Fort Meyers Beach, Florida.

Nancy was a devoted grandmother and loved spending time with and spoiling her seven grandchildren. She enjoyed travelling, especially cruises, camping and adored the beach. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Nancy is survived by her husband Robert Hanna Sr, of Weymouth. She is also survived by her children, Barbara Sargent and her husband, Steven of Weymouth, and Robert Hanna Jr. and his wife, Renee of Hanover. She will be missed by her grandchildren, McKenzie, Matthew, Brady, Robert III, Mary-Hanna, Abigail, and Chloe. She was loved by her surviving siblings, Albert R. Moulton III and Betsey Moulton. She was predeceased by her sisters Evelyn Fillmore and Carol O’Day.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation for Nancy on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, from 4-7pm, in the CC Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather the following morning in the funeral home for a service for Nancy at 10am. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CarePro Adult Day Health Center. https://www.careprohealth.com/.