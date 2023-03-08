Nashoba Regional Edges NQ In Div. 2 Tournament, 56-53

The tournament road ended in Bolton Tuesday night for the North Quincy High School boys’ varsity basketball team as the Raiders came up short against Nashoba Regional, 56-53 in the Div. 2 tournament.

The #11 seed Raiders finished the season with a record of 16-7. Nashoba Regional – the 6th seed – advanced to the round of 8 against #3 Sharon High School March 10.

Offensively North Quincy was led by senior guard Zach Taylor who scored 24 points and added five rebounds and four assists against the Wolves. Senior forward Dylan Clifford was also a major factor in the Raiders’ offense tying a career high 13 points to go with six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

Senior guard Nate Caldwell – whose two clutch free throws against Whitman-Hanson March 3rd sent to the Raiders to the Round of 16 – came up huge on the defensive end. He held 1,000-point scorer Jacob Belsanti to zero points while adding nine points and six rebounds for the Raiders.

Also shining for the Raiders was sophomore guard Kobe Nguyen who chipped in seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Nashoba Regional was led by senior forward Niklas Pavia (23 points including 12 in the fourth quarter, 12 rebounds, and two blocked shots) and senior forward Jack LaGarde (18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots).