Natalie Raedy, 85

On Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, Natalie Raedy, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in North Quincy surrounded by the love, comfort and care of family. She was eighty-five.

Natalie loved playing word games as well as going to ceramic classes. Her evenings were filled with The Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy TV Shows.

Natalie was best known for her fierce determination and generous spirit. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Charlie, and their children, Debbie Brown, Cindy Bursey, John Bursey, Susan Preston, Ricky Bursey and their grandchildren Katlyn Preston, Matt Preston, Paul Kilroy and great grandson John Paul Kilroy.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to her visiting hours Friday, Feb. 17 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service at Hamel-Lydon on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10:00 a.m. Cremation is planned afterward.

The family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be made in Natalie’s memory to: Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, Massachusetts 02379