National Guard To Assist With School Transportation In Quincy

As part of its ongoing effort to support school-age children and their families, the Massachusetts National Guard will expand its school transportation mission to five additional communities, including Quincy, state officials announced Friday.

In response to requests for assistance by local government officials, the Guard will begin service in Quincy as well as Brockton, Framingham, Holyoke, Woburn. This latest activation falls within Gov. Charlie Baker’s Sept. 13 order that made up to 250 personnel available for transportation assistance.

This week, more than 190 members of the Guard completed the driver’s certification process to operate transport vans known as 7D vehicles. In accordance with school transportation worker requirements, the orientation process included vehicle training, background screening, as well as a thorough review of all health and safety measures.

Beyond those certified as drivers, approximately 40 members of the Guard are activated to provide operational support for the mission.

The Massachusetts National Guard trains regularly with law enforcement, civilian, and other military agencies to provide a broad spectrum of services in support of security, logistics, disaster relief, and other missions, officials said. The Guard has a proven track record of success supporting civilian authorities. Their frequent side-by-side training with state and local first responders makes them well-suited for a variety of missions.