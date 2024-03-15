National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: Fatal Crashes Spike On St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day brings parades, Irish soda bread, corned beef and green-garbed revelers. But the celebrations can also spur increased risk on the roads: historically, impaired driving crashes and fatalities tend to spike over the holiday, too.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest days on our nation’s roads, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with 272 lives lost in drunk-driving crashes during the holiday period between 2017 and 2021.

A AAA analysis of state crash data shows a similar, troubling trend on local roads over the two-day period encompassing the holiday. From 2019 to 2023, there were more than 2,500 crashes on March 17 and 18 in Massachusetts. Of those crashes, 694 resulted in an injury and 11 resulted in a fatality.

Impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes and fatalities on our roadways. According to NHTSA, more than 30 percent of all fatal crashes are due to impaired driving. In 2021, the last year of available federal data, 13,384 people were killed in impaired-driving crashes, which equates to one person killed every 39 minutes.

“No holiday is a green light to drive impaired,” said Mark Schieldrop, AAA Northeast senior spokesperson. “Before the celebrations begin this weekend, plan ahead to ensure every ride is a safe one.”

AAA Northeast is urging everyone who celebrates St. Patrick’s Day to plan for a sober and safe ride to and from any festivities. Remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving—even one drink can hurt your ability to drive safely. And impairment isn’t exclusive to alcohol consumption. Impairment from cannabis and other substances increases the risk of a crash.

AAA offers the following tips to ensure a safe St. Patrick’s Day:

Always drive 100% sober and plan for someone to be a designated driver before any alcohol is consumed.

Even if you think you’re OK to drive, don’t take any chances if you’ve consumed alcohol, cannabis or other substances. Call a taxi, use Uber or Lyft, or take public transportation to get home.

If you’re hosting a celebration, encourage guests to stay overnight or avoid driving altogether.

If you’re the designated driver, take the job seriously and don’t drink at all.

Impaired drivers pose a risk to all road users. Be extra vigilant if you’re on the road on St. Patrick’s Day, especially overnight. Most fatal drunk driving crashes during the holiday period occur between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m.