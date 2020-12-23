Menu

Nativity Scene Vandalized Outside City Hall

Nativity scene next to the James R. McIntyre Government Center (old City Hall) Wednesday morning after it was cleaned up by the Department of Public Works. The baby Jesus figurine was vandalized by a substance – believed to be motor oil – that was poured over it inside the display around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police are asking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who authorities believe are responsible for the vandalism. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who allegedly vandalized the nativity scene outside City Hall Tuesday night.

Quincy police say these two individuals vandalized the nativity scene outside City Hall Tuesday night. Photo courtesy Quincy police.

Sgt. Karyn Barkas said a substance, believed to be motor oil, was poured on the Jesus figurine inside the display around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Department of Public Works was able to remove the substance.

Police released surveillance photos showing a man and woman wanted in connection with the vandalism. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

