Nativity Scene Vandalized Outside City Hall

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who allegedly vandalized the nativity scene outside City Hall Tuesday night.

Sgt. Karyn Barkas said a substance, believed to be motor oil, was poured on the Jesus figurine inside the display around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Department of Public Works was able to remove the substance.

Police released surveillance photos showing a man and woman wanted in connection with the vandalism. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.