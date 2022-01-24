Navy Combat Veteran Christine Cugini Appointed Veterans Services Director

Mayor Thomas P. Koch has appointed U.S. Navy combat veteran and long-time advocate for her fellow service members Christine Cugini as director of Quincy Department of Veterans Services. Cugini is the first woman to lead the department.

Cugini, who served aboard the USS Yellowstone during Operation Desert Shield and Storm in the early 1990s, has been an administrator in the Veterans Services Department for the last two years and succeeds George Nicholson, who retired in January after serving in the position for eight years.

“I’m deeply grateful for George’s lifetime of commitment to his fellow veterans, and I am thrilled to have someone with Christine’s passion, experience, and dedication to fill the role. She cares quite deeply about our veterans. That has shown in so many ways over the years and she is a perfect fit to lead the department,” Koch said in a press release Monday.

The Veterans Service Department administers a major financial assistance program for qualified veterans from Quincy as well as providing assistance and advocacy on a broad range of state and federal programs and benefits for veterans. The Department helps manage veterans’ graves and coordinates annual observations on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

Cugini, as a volunteer prior to joining the Department, brought the national Wreaths Across America program to Quincy. Through that work, thousands of wreaths have been placed on veterans graves at both Mount Wollaston and Pine Hill cemeteries over the last several years. She has volunteered for a number of veterans support programs over the years.

Cugini has worked as an administrator at a number of Boston hospitals, including Massachusetts General Hospital and Tufts Medical Center. At MGH, she become chairwoman of the Military Veterans Partners – an employee resource group with more than 200 members.

“It was at Mass General when I realized that helping and supporting our veterans is what I want to do – it is my passion,” said Cugini, who earned her state certification as a Veterans’ Service Officer last year. “I’m greatly looking forward to serving our veterans and their families in our great City.”

She has lived in Quincy for more than 25 years, raising three children here.