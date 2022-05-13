NCSO To Honor Fallen Heroes With “Flags Of Our Families’ Flag Installation, Ceremony May 29th

Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott announces his office will be honoring Norfolk County’s fallen heroes with a “Flags of Our Families” flag installation ceremony in Braintree May 29.

The installation will allow families and friends who wish to honor a loved one who gave their life to submit a name which will be attached to a flag in the person’s honor. The flags will be displayed on the lawn of the Braintree Public Safety Complex, where a ceremony will be held to honor the memory of those who passed.

“The men and women of the armed services who gave their lives to defend America and its values deserve our utmost honor and thanks,” Sheriff McDermott said. “The ‘Flags of our Families’ event is one small way to honor the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be able to provide a space for people to pay tribute to the memories of their loved ones.”

Families and friends who wish to honor a loved one can email Outreach@NorfolkSheriffMA.org to submit a name. The name will be printed and attached to a flag. The Sheriff’s Office requests that names be submitted no later than Wednesday, May 25th. The flags will be installed the week prior to Memorial Day.

The public is invited to attend a short ceremony to honor the fallen heroes on Sunday, May 29th, at 9 a.m. at the Braintree Public Safety Complex, located at 2015 Washington St. in Braintree.