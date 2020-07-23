NE Aquarium Releases Two Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Off Cape Cod Beach

One loggerhead sea turtle and one large Kemp’s ridley sea turtle were released Thursday morning (July 23) with satellite tags from a beach off Cape Cod after both stranded last winter and spent months recovering at the New England Aquarium’s Animal Care Center in Quincy.

The turtles were rescued by Massachusetts Audubon Society staff and volunteers on the Cape last winter. The endangered Kemp’s ridley turtle actually stranded in 2017 and then again in 2019. “This is rare to have one turtle strand twice, so we are tagging this turtle to understand its behavior,” said Connie Merigo, the Aquarium’s Rescue Department Manager who oversaw the turtles’ release today.

Named “Aluminum,” the Kemp’s ridley turtle originally stranded in Eastham in late November 2017. At the time, the turtle weighed around 6 pounds and was later released in August 2018 after nearly 10 months of care. This past winter, Aluminum stranded again in Sandwich on Dec. 2, 2019, weighing 13.5 pounds. After eight months of care at the Aquarium facility in Quincy, Merigo said Aluminum went from 13.5 pounds to 21 pounds with a steady, nutritious diet.

The released loggerhead turtle named “Strontium” – a threatened species – stranded Dec. 12, 2019 at Great Hollow Beach in Truro and weighed 69.5 pounds. After months of care, Strontium grew to 90 pounds, again gaining considerable weight due to a healthy, reliable diet. The Aquarium named its rescued turtles this year with names from the periodic table of elements.

Nearly every year in the fall, sea turtles strand on Cape Cod’s beaches after becoming “cold-stunned” from weeks of hypothermia and the inability to feed, which occurs when New England waters quickly turn cold each fall. Staff and volunteers with Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary walk the beaches of Cape Cod, rescue the turtles, and bring them to the Aquarium’s Animal Care Center, where they receive many months of life-saving medical care. After being cleared for release by a veterinarian, the turtles are satellite tagged and released back into the ocean as part of the Aquarium’s ongoing conservation research work.