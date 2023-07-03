NE Free Jacks To Play For First Major League Rugby Title In Franchise History July 8

The New England Free Jacks will play for the first Major League Rugby title in franchise history on July 8 after they won their 11th match in a row 25-7 in the MLR semifinals against Old Glory DC at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The Free Jacks took an 18-0 lead into the half and the delivered the crushing blow off a turnover in the 64th minute when Irish scrum half John Poland found Canadian center Ben Lesage, who booted the ball forward inside the 10-meter line where Tonga wing Taniela Filimone gathered the ball and went in for the backbreaking try.

Old Glory DC broke up the shutout in the 72nd minute when Joaquin Diaz-Bonilla deftly booted the ball to Thretton Palamo, who spun past New England’s Reece MacDonald for the try to make it 25-7. But New England’s Mitchell Jacobson came up with a steal in the 77th minute to turn away Old Glory DC’s last-gasp attempt to extend its season.

South African center Le Roux Malan put the Free Jacks up early when he took a pass from 5 meters out and barreled in between the posts for a 7-point try in the 4th minute.

After New England had a second try disallowed due to a forward pass, they came right back and scored in the 12th minute when Canadian hooker Andrew Quattrin powered his way in for 5 points out of a 5-meter lineout.

New Zealand fly-half Jayson Potroz, who led Major League Rugby with 128 points in the regular season, delivered kicks in the 18th minute and one right before halftime to make it a 18-0 Free Jacks lead at the break.

New England improved to 15-2 on the season and 23-2 at Veterans Stadium over the past three years.

This was the first Free Jacks playoff victory in franchise history – having lost to Rugby New York in last year’s semifinals.

The game was played in front of a sellout crowd at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium in Quincy.

New England will face the San Diego Legion for the Major League Rugby championship on July 8 at 3 p.m. in Chicago. San Diego defeated the Seattle Seawolves 32-10 in the Western Conference Final Sunday.

“I am really proud of the performance, one of our best physical efforts on defense this season,” said Free Jacks Head Coach Scott Mathie. “We controlled the game, and we managed to stifle everything DC threw at us. We are looking forward to landing in Chicago.”

Player of the Game: Flanker Mitchell Jacobson was key to a stifling New England defense throughout the game, including his caused turnover that helped seal the game away in the 77th minute.

Play of the Game: The Free Jacks had gone more than 40 minutes without a try when they forced a turnover at midfield and John Poland found Ben Lesage, who raced down the field and then put a perfect boot forward to Taniela Filimone inside of 5 meters for the scoop and score in the 64th minute.

Scoring Summary

4th minute, Free Jacks 7-0; Le Roux Malan 7-point try

12th minute, Free Jacks 12-0; Andrew Quattrin try, kick failed

18th minute, Free Jacks 15-0; Jayson Potroz kick

40th minute, Free Jacks 18-0; Potroz kick

HALF TIME: Free Jacks 18-0

65th minute, Free Jacks 25-0, Taniela Filimone try, Potroz kick

72nd minute, Free Jacks 25-7, Thretton Palamo, Joaquin Diaz-Bonilla kick

FULL TIME: Free Jacks 25-7