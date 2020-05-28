‘Neat Neighbors’ Contest Underway

Mayor Thomas Koch announces the return of the City’s “Neat Neighbors” contest that recognizes property owners that do an excellent job maintaining their home or business. Friends, relatives, neighbors, or strangers can nominate an address for recognition from now through Labor Day by calling (617) 376-1251 or emailing pdoherty@quincyma.gov.

“This has been a challenging year where we all seek some normalcy in the face of the pandemic,” Koch said. “For many people, myself included, doing some creative work in the yard becomes an outlet. We hope to recognize those folks that help our city look beautiful by making their properties look beautiful.”

Each nominated property will be reviewed to ensure it meets the requirements for property maintenance. Once the property qualifies, winners will be selected at random to avoid competitive judgments. Qualifying properties will have maintained lawns, plantings, and homes in good repair.

A special category will be added for business and commercial properties this year.

Added Koch, “This has been a rough year so far for businesses and we can understand that aesthetics aren’t the top priority right now. However, there are still many folks that do a fantastic job of presenting their businesses and we want to make sure we applaud those that are able to do that.”

There will be twenty-five residential properties and ten commercial properties chosen as winners. Those properties selected as winners will receive a $30 gift certificate at a Quincy-based garden center to recognize their efforts and help continue their work.