Neat Neighbors Contest Winners Announced

Mayor Thomas Koch has announced the 2022 Neat Neighbors contest winners.
Thirty properties from throughout the city were recognized for their efforts to keep their properties maintained in the spirit of a cleaner and greener Quincy. Winners receive a $30 gift certificate to a local garden center and a handsome lawn sign they can display on their property highlighting their achievement.
The Department of Natural Resources solicits nominations each year from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Each property is viewed to ensure it meets the qualifications for the contest and then the winners are randomly selected from the properties that qualify. This is not a comparatively judged competition.
The 2022 winners are:
Steven Douillette 45 Edison Park
James Riley 27 Beebe Road
Chris and Kate Murphy 161 Samoset Avenue
Michael Gustafson 7 Swan Road
Denise Bausemer 35 Bittern Road
Michael Neal 42 Ruggles Street
Doanh Vo 28 Edwards Street
Richard Battista 166 Phipps Street
Madeline Clark 28 Hyde Street
Teresa Reddig 38 South Central Avenue
Fran and Tony Tangney 72 Hillside Avenue
Joe and Ellen Poggi 36 Hillside Avenue
Josephine Costello 50 Lincoln Avenue
Willian and Marie Cunniff 35 Bowdoin Street
Steve Cahoon/Dotty Muscato 73 White Street
Mark Azar 75 Unity Street
Richard Keane 100 Shirley Street
Susan and Mark Broderick 44 Shirley Street
Kevin Weng 156 Liberty Street
Paul Cook 15 Crest Street
Trish Rooney 56 Ferndale Road
Ryan Ruel 80 Standish Avenue
William Mullen 49 Sims Road
Kevin Joran 32 Hamilton Street
Bo Levine 17 Roberta Lane
Patty Gerrin 312 Atlantic Street
Pam and Kevin Taylor 65 Apthorp Street
Bill Geary 15 Knollwood Road
Jim Stamos 22 Sonoma Road
Skip Ryan 265 Bellevue Road
“We are happy to recognize residents that do their part to keep our city looking beautiful,” Koch said. “There are thousands more throughout our city that do a great job year in and year out and I want to thank all of our residents that contribute to the great aesthetic character of Quincy’s neighborhoods. Nice properties make for nice neighborhoods; and nice neighborhoods make for a great city.”
Folks are encouraged to maintain their properties and the grass border along their sidewalk. Beautification is a team effort and it takes everyone working together to keep Quincy looking cleaner and greener.
“I want to congratulate our winners and all the properties nominated this year,” said Commissioner of Natural Resources David Murphy. “There is a lot of time and effort that goes into being recognized and I appreciate everyone that does their part of make our city look great. It was tough to choose just 30 winners based on the number of nominations; there are hundreds of beautiful properties out there, even in a year with such difficult conditions with the heat and drought.”