Neat Neighbors Nominations Close Sept. 5

Nominations for the 2023 Neat Neighbors contest will be closing on Sept. 5, announces Commissioner of Natural Resources Dave Murphy.

Friends, relatives, and neighbors can nominate a property that they believe is maintained within the spirit of a cleaner, greener Quincy.​ There will be 30 winners chosen from around the city that will receive a gift card to a local garden center in appreciation for the work they do in beautifying their neighborhood.

​“Many Quincy residents pour their heart and soul into making their property look nice,” said Mayor Tom Koch. “It is a labor of love for many and it makes a huge difference in the aesthetics of our neighborhoods. We want to recognize the work that our neighbors do in helping Quincy look so beautiful.”

The winners will be chosen at random from all those that qualify for the contest. There is no competitive judging and folks that keep their property neat and clean will qualify.

People can nominate a Quincy property by calling (617) 376-1251 or by emailing pdoherty@quincyma.gov.

Added Mayor Koch, “Quincy is a beautiful city and an important part of that is the hard work of our residents on their own properties. I am constantly amazed at the talent and commitment that our residents have in keeping their properties looking great. This program aims to recognize those residents and also encourage others to join in the effort.”

Winners will be selected in September and receive their notice in late-September or early-October.