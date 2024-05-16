Neighbors Concerned Over Independence Ave Proposal

By SCOTT JACKSON

Neighbors raised concerns about the height of a nine-unit residential building proposed for Independence Avenue, saying the four-story structure would be too tall for the area.

The Planning Board on Wednesday held a public hearing on Anton Cela’s proposal to construct the four-story, nine-unit building at 10 Independence Ave. The board did not vote on the item that evening and will take up the matter again on June 26.

Located at the corner of Independence Avenue and Franklin Street, the property contains 10,973 square feet of land and is zoned Business A. It is presently home to Quincy Auto Tech.

“The Franklin Street/Independence Avenue corridor has seen quite a facelift over the last few years,” said Patrick Foley, the applicant’s attorney. “Hopefully with this development here, there is an autobody repair shop there, hopefully we’re able to improve the look of that corner as well.”

The developer first pitched the proposal to the Planning Board in January. At that time, the proposal called for a four-story building with a commercial space on the ground floor and nine residential units on the upper floors.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Foley said the plans had been changed since then to address neighbors’ concerns. The commercial space was removed from the plan, though the building would still be four stories tall. In addition, the building was pulled back two feet from the corner of Independence Avenue and Franklin Street to provide additional green space.

The proposed building would contain nine-residential units, all condominiums. Eight units would have two bedrooms while the other unit would have three bedrooms. A total of 21 parking spaces would be provided in a parking lot behind the building; landscaping would separate that parking lot from the parking lot of the Shop-N-Save next door. Two other parking spaces, accessible from a different curb cut on Franklin Street, had been included in the initial plan but were removed from the revised plan.

Before taking comments from the public, Kimberly Bielan, the board’s chairperson, asked if the developer had considered reducing the height of the building based on the feedback received during the hearing in January.

“In light of the concerns about the size of the building, was any consideration given to dropping the whole building down?” Bielan said. “It’s a tall building that’s being proposed, four stories. You’ve now made that one front unit a two-story unit. I’m just curious what the reasoning was behind that.”

The project architect, Elida Alba, said reducing the height of the building would mean the number of units would need to decrease from nine to six.

Seven people spoke against the proposed building during the public hearing, many of whom said it was still too tall for the site. Three others submitted letters to the board opposing the building.

Cindy Brandi of Independence Avenue called the proposal “a nice looking building on way too small of a lot.”

“A three-story, four- to six-story apartment building would probably be a lot better fit than a four-story, nine-unit [building],” Brandi said.

Richard Sweeney Jr. of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals on Independence Avenue said there had only been “very minor changes” to the proposal in the four months since the initial public hearing in January. The four-story building was “still too high and inappropriate for this historical setting,” he added; the site on Independence Avenue sits opposite the birthplaces of John and John Quincy Adams.

“Three-story, six units and standard setbacks are not unreasonable requests for those who live and work in this neighborhood,” Sweeney said. “I would propose to Attorney Foley and his team that there is still room for compromise and negotiation to make this project appealing and acceptable to all.”

Marianne Peak, the superintendent of the Adams National Historical Park, said concerns about the height of the building had yet to be addressed.

“The four stories really impacts our skyscape,” she said. “From the birthplaces, you almost feel like you can reach out and touch it. To have that tower before us changes the whole dynamic of the community.”

One resident, Kelard Zera of Independence Avenue, spoke in favor of the request.

“I’m pro this project,” he said. “Compared to what we’re looking at now – we have a liquor store next to it and a garage filled with old cars pretty much every day – I personally like the idea of this.”

Following the public comments, Ward 2 Councillor Richard Ash said he held two public hearings on the proposal, one in January with 75 people in attendance and one on Tuesday with 45 people present. The majority of the residents don’t disagree that the parcel should be redeveloped, he said, but concerns remain about the size of the building and the setbacks.

Ash also said that ongoing concerns about parking and flooding in the neighborhood need to be considered as well as whether the city has any plans to improve the intersection of Franklin Street and Independence Avenue.

After the public hearing, the board voted to continue the matter until June 26 to give the applicant time to adjust the proposal.