Neighbors Unhappy With MBTA Proposal

South Quincy residents gave a chilly reception to the MBTA’s proposal to open a new bus depot at the former home of Lowe’s on Burgin Parkway at a community meeting Wednesday night.

Some 150 residents attended the meeting inside the auditorium at South-West Middle School. Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci organized the meeting after MBTA officials expressed interest in the Lowe’s site late last year.

Following the meeting, Palmucci said the MBTA would need to do a better job of working with neighbors as plans for the site advance.

“The project is not ready for primetime. There is a lot of questions and concerns that the residents have and I think the MBTA has been historically a difficult community partner to work with. I think you heard that sentiment expressed tonight from neighbors,” Palmucci said.

“There is a trust issue here that they need to work to get over before they can get to actually working with neighbors to plan for what might go at that site.”

The Lowe’s site, located at 599 Burgin Parkway, is owned by George Brewster. Lowe’s had more than a dozen years remaining on its lease for the site when it closed the store there early last year. A separate firm, New England Development, has since taken control of the lease from Lowe’s, according to MBTA officials.

Scott Hamwey, the director of the MBTA’s bus modernization program, said the transit agency has been negotiating with that company to take over the lease for the Lowe’s site. That would enable the T to use the parking lot on site for the Quincy Adams station while its garage is renovated; the building on site could also be used for storage, including parts for the new Red Line cars that will begin coming into service later this year.

At the same time, Hamwey said the T has reached out to Brewster to discuss purchasing the site to make way for a new bus maintenance facility. The new facility could open as soon as 2024, Hamwey said, and would be the first T bus depot equipped to maintain hybrid-diesel buses and electric buses. The new facility would be able to accommodate up to 120 buses.

The T’s proposal would not be subject to the city’s permitting process. The project, however, is subject to federal and state environmental reviews, Hamwey stated, which would include traffic and noise studies.

The T currently owns a bus depot at 954 Hancock St., which holds 86 buses, all of which run on diesel. Hamwey said the building there began servicing buses in 1930 and first opened in 1904 or earlier as a streetcar maintenance facility.

The MBTA currently owns 1,050 buses, Hamwey said, but the only the oldest models, which are between 11 and 14 years old, can fit inside the Quincy bus depot. Those buses will all be retired within the next four years or so.

“Those buses are soon going to be phased out and replaced with new modern buses and new modern buses have a lot of their HVAC and other equipment on the roof,” Hamwey said. “Once we get to the point where we have to retire the 86 buses to Quincy, there will be no modern bus we can put in that facility.”

Hamwey said the MBTA searched for sites and Quincy and other nearby communities, and Lowe’s was the best fit.

“This was by far the most attractive site that we saw in our search,” he said, noting the Lowe’s site is roughly the same distance from the Quincy Center station as the Hancock Street bus depot.

Residents present at the meeting largely supported the MBTA’s decision to replace diesel buses with hybrid or electric models – several said the T should only pursue all-electric buses – but many were unhappy with the choice of site. Residents cited concerns over traffic, noise and the loss of property tax revenue.

“The traffic on Burgin Parkway is brutal now – you want to put how many buses on it?” said Rosemarie Martin.

“Our taxes keep going up, and you aren’t even going to pay,” she added. “Why should we have to suffer to put you there?”

Mark Lyons said the city would be better served if the Lowe’s site was used for something else, such as a transit-oriented development.

“I’m disappointed for the failure of imagination,” he said. “This is a horrible idea for this community, even with the eventual benefits of the buses.”

Residents suggested the MBTA consider alternative sites, including the former home of Motel 6 on Union Street in Braintree or Union Point at the former South Weymouth Naval Air Station. Residents also pressed MBTA to say what other sites they considered before settling on the Lowe’s site; T officials declined to answer but said they might be able to provide more information at a future meeting.

One person, David Parsons, said he supported the MBTA’s decision.

“Overall, this project seems to make sense,” he said. “No matter what goes in there, people are going to have complaints about traffic, about lights and noise. I think this is going to be a minimal disruption for my day-to-day life.”