Nellie A. Cirillo, 94

Nellie A. (Armans) Cirillo, age 94, of Quincy, formerly of Jamaica Plain, died peacefully, Friday, March 13, 2020, at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family.

Nellie was born in Boston, to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Miksis) Armans. She was raised and educated in Jamaica Plain and attended Girls High School in Boston. She had lived in Quincy for the past fifty-one years, previously in Jamaica Plain.

Nellie was employed as an interviewer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the Division of Employment and Training in Quincy for nineteen years, retiring in 1992. She was a former active member of the Ward 4 Senior Citizens Group in Quincy.

Nellie was dedicated to her family.

Beloved wife of the late Frank D. Cirillo. Devoted mother of Nancy B. O’Keefe of Braintree, Christine M. Omar and her husband Richard of Harwich Port, and Linda J. Cirillo of NH. Loving grandmother of Angelica Cirillo of NH. The last of three siblings, she was predeceased by Alice Laucka and Frances Armans.

In light of current events, funeral services will be private.

For those who wish, donations in Nellie’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.