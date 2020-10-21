Nellie Dryer, 99

Nellie Dryer of Quincy passed away peacefully on October 16 at the age of 99.

Nellie was devoted to her family and many friends. She was a gifted seamstress and knitter, able to craft designs from ideas. Babies were welcomed into the family with crocheted hats, sweaters, and blankets. Her grandchildren’s homes are filled with the beautiful items she made: lace tablecloths, quilts, and afghans.

Nellie was predeceased by her beloved husband, William H. Dryer, in 2000. She is survived by her son, William H. Dryer, Jr; and her daughters, Mary Johnson, Nancy Dryer, and Kathleen Tuffy; her son-in-law James Tuffy; her sister Delia Donovan and brother-in-law Joseph Donovan. She leaves behind her grandchildren: Max Tuvloff, David Tuffy, Gregory Tuffy and his wife Danielle, Kevin Johnson and his partner Elizabeth Pepdjonovic, Brian Johnson, Michael Dryer and his wife Cortney, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Nellie grew up in Merrymount in the home her father, John Santagata, built. She was a student in the first class to attend Merrymount School and was a parent there. After her children were grown, Nellie returned to Merrymount to work, retiring as cafeteria manager in 2012. She loved the children and staff, and enjoyed being part of the Merrymount School community.

Nellie and her husband, Bill, met at a dance prior to World War II. Their letters while Bill was stationed overseas provide a glimpse into what families separated by war endured. They were married for 53 years. They loved long drives and slow dances.

Committal service and burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, on October 26 at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nellie’s memory may be made to Merrymount School, 4 Agawam Road, Quincy, MA 02169.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.