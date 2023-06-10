Nellio DiTullio, 99

Nellio DiTullio, age 99, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family.

Nellio was born in Quincy, to the late Thomas and Filomena (DiNardo) DiTullio. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1942.

Nellio was a proud veteran of World War II, having served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. He participated in the campaigns of New Guinea, Southern Philipines, and Luzon and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Philippines Liberation Ribbon w/ 3 Bronze Service Stars, and the Victory Medal Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon.

Nellio was employed with Boston Gear Works for over thirty-five years, retiring as an inspector in 1986.

A man of faith, Nellio was a longtime active parishioner of Saint Joseph’s Parish in Quincy Point. Over the years, he served as a church lector, usher, religious education teacher, and in his later years, as a senior acolyte assisting at church services, funerals, and celebrations. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society. In 2014, at the age of ninety, Nellio was honored by the Archdiocese of Boston when Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley conferred him with the Bishop Cheverus Medal, in recognition of his longtime faithful and dedicated service to Saint Joseph’s Parish.

Nellio was devoted to his family, especially his cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-six years of Shirley A. (Evans) DiTullio.

Devoted father of Thomas F. DiTullio and his wife Lisa of Foxboro, SueAnn Sparks of Abington and her late husband Edmund, Peter A. DiTullio and his wife Christine of Hanover, Carla M. Hurley and her husband Brian of Canton, Roberta L. Martin and her husband James of Quincy, and Janet L. Mann of Hanover.

Loving grandfather of Brittany Meredith and her husband Mark, Nicholas DiTullio, Kevin Sparks, Christopher DiTullio, M.D. and his wife Shauna Rice, M.D., Jordan and Megan DiTullio, Kaitlin Hurley, Caris, Anthony, and Ellie Mann.

The youngest of seven siblings, Nellio was predeceased by Louis DiTullio, Hazel Mancini, Constantino “Andy” DiTullio, Susan DiTullio, John DiTullio, and Victor DiTullio. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, June 16, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Nellio’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

