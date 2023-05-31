Neponset Day Festival Scheduled For Saturday Postponed

The Neponset River Watershed Association (NepRWA) Neponset Day festival scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at DCR Neponset II Park in Dorchester has been postponed due to rain that is in the forecast that day.

The festival will be rescheduled to a date to be determined.

For more information, visit www.neponset.org/neponsetday

The free, public, family-friendly event is held at DCR Neponset II Park in Dorchester at the corner of Hilltop Street and Granite Avenue. Activities include free boating with Paddle Boston, kids’ crafts and games, music, food trucks, environmental exhibits, and more.

The Neponset River Watershed includes the City of Quincy. Learn more about the Neponset River Watershed Association at www.neponset.org.