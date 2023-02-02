New Arrest In Quincy Murder

By SCOTT JACKSON

Another of the seven men charged with murder in the August shooting death of a Quincy man in the parking area of his apartment building has been arrested.

Derek Miranda, age 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is due to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Norfolk County Superior Court, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

“We are thankful to the Quincy Police and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section for their continued partnership in this investigation and in apprehending those under indictment for this murder,” Morrissey said in a statement.

Miranda is one of seven men who were indicted for murder in December in connection with the Aug. 18 fatal shooting of Jordan Wiggins in the parking area of Wiggins’ residence within the Elevation apartment complex at Crown Colony. Miranda was indicted on a number of charges, including murder, armed home invasion, and two counts each of kidnapping with intent to extort and armed assault with intent to rob.

Four of the other men, all facing murder and other charges, were previously arrested and arraigned in Superior Court. They are Cornel Bell Jr., Dante Clarke, Dwayne Harper and Sheik Ramos. Each of those defendants pleaded not guilty during their arraignments and were ordered held without bail. All four are due back in court on March 6 for a pre-trial conference.

The remaining men, Walter Batista and Clayton Rodrigues, remain at large.