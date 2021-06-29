New Candidate Emerges In Ward 1 City Council Contest

By SCOTT JACKSON

A new candidate has emerged in this year’s race to represent Ward 1 on the Quincy City Council.

Joseph Murphy, a Macy Street resident, has taken out nomination papers to run for the seat. The incumbent Ward 1 councillor, David McCarthy of Whitney Road, has pulled papers to seek reelection.

McCarthy and Murphy have faced off in the last two municipal elections. They first ran against each other in 2017, when McCarthy was elected to an open seat on the council, and McCarthy won a rematch two years later.

Two other incumbent ward councillors could also face challengers in the fall.

In Ward 2, two residents have pulled papers to run against the incumbent Anthony Andronico of Endicott Street. They are Steven Perdios of Ruggles Street and Jorgette Theophilis of Norman Road.

Andronico was appointed to the seat in January following the resignation of longtime councillor Brad Croall. Croall was first elected in 2011, when he defeated Perdios by 56 votes.

In Ward 5, incumbent Charles Phelan Jr. of Fenno Street could face a challenge from John Rodophele of Grenwold Road. Rodophele ran unsuccessfully for the Ward 5 seat in 2017 and ran for School Committee twice before that.

Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain of Forbes Hill Road, Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci of Cross Street and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris of Ashworth Road have all taken out nomination papers to run for reelection. No challengers have yet to emerge in those races.

The three incumbent at-large councillors – Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road, Nina Liang of Grand View Avenue, and Anne Mahoney of Ferriter Street – have pulled papers to seek reelection.

William Burke of Rice Road has taken out papers to seek an at-large seat on the council. Burke ran unsuccessfully for state representative in 2018 and had run for Congress two years prior.

In the race for School Committee, all three incumbents whose seats are being contested this year – Douglas Gutro of Arnold Street, Emily Lebo of Highland Avenue and Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street – along with challengers Ellen Patterson O’Donnell of Hatherly Road, John McDonald of Quincy Shore Drive, Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street, and Liz Speakman of Merrymount Road.

Courtney Perdios was appointed to the committee in February, filling the remainder of Andronico’s term. O’Donnell, Schaaf and Speakman were also nominated for the seat during the joint convention.

Courtney and Steven Perdios are married, and this is believed to be the first time a wife and husband have both sought municipal office in the same election in city history.

There is no mayoral election this year. Mayor Thomas Koch was reelected to a four-year term in 2019.

The deadline to return nomination papers to the Board of Registrars is 5 p.m. on July 27 and certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, must be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The signatures of 50 registered voters are required to run for each office in a municipal election. Residents seeking one of the six ward councillor seats must obtain the signatures from within their ward.

If needed, a preliminary election would be held on Sept. 14. A preliminary election would be required if more than two candidates run for one ward council seat, or if more than six ran for either councillor at-large or the school board.

The final election is slated for Nov. 2.