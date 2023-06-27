New England Free Jacks In Rugby Eastern Conference Final Saturday At Veterans’ Memorial Stadium

Quincy’s own New England Free Jacks are playing in the Major League Rugby / Eastern Conference Final which takes place this Saturday, July 1st at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium. The winner will go on to Chicago to play in the MLR Championship match on July 8th at SeatGeek stadium.

The Free Jacks will take on Old Glory DC Saturday. First kick is at 5:30 p.m. For more information visit www.freejacks.com.

Coming off their 10th consecutive win to finish off the regular season, the Free Jacks are playing with an unmatched level of swagger and confidence. They finished the regular season in 1st place with a 14-2 record.

Having lost the 2022 Eastern Conference Final against New York, the Free Jacks are looking for vengeance. DC enters the playoffs as underdogs, having finished the regular season in 3rd place in the East with a record of 7-8, having lost to the Free Jacks twice. Arguably their best performance of the season was last weekend’s eliminator game when they defeated the reigning Champions, New York, 37-33 to make their way to the Eastern Conference Final.

Players to watch for: Free Jack’s scrumhalf, John Poland, becomes the first Free Jack to reach 50 caps (appearances) with the club and both Wian Conradie and Jayson Potroz are nominated for MLR Player of the Year. (All photos courtesy New England Free Jacks)