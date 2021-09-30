New Ward, Precinct Map Proposed In Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy officials this week unveiled proposed changes to the city’s wards and precincts, which would take effect next year if approved.

City Clerk Nicole Crispo on Tuesday presented the map during a meeting of the Board of Registrars, which approved the new boundaries in a unanimous vote. The public had been invited to comment on the map during that meeting.

The map will be presented to the City Council next Monday, Oct. 4. Once approved by the council, the map can be sent to the state for final approval.

Crispo on Tuesday said 16,000 residents will be affected by the new map – 4,800 residents will be placed into new wards with remainder changing precincts within the same ward. The city will notify all those residents once the changes are finalized.

“We will of course do our due diligence in notifying everybody,” after it the map is approved, the city clerk said.

Crispo said she felt good about the proposed map.

“The reprecincting effort has been going on for about a year with the Secretary of State’s office. With getting the federal census numbers, we are now ready,” Crispo said.

“I think that it is a good map. I feel really positive about it. Our goal is to keep all of our wards and precincts symmetric throughout the city. We use block groups in order to do this. In case you didn’t know what that is, that’s a number of people within a block area and they all need to be within 5 percent of one another in order to make first the precincts and then the wards.

“We have done that. I feel really good about it.”

Earlier this year, Crispo told city councillors additional precincts may be needed given Quincy’s population growth over the past decade. In the end, Crispo said no new precincts will be added.

“Our elections are busy, busier than ever,” she explained. “We have over 64,000 voters in the city. There are options available and people are taking advantage of them as far as early voting, in-person voting, absentee voting.

“So, we didn’t feel that this was necessarily the time to be adding precincts, especially where it is so hard to find polling places and staff to work on Election Day.”

The city will actually lose one precinct, moving from 31 back to 30, next year. Ward 2, Precinct 3A – which includes a single tower within the housing complex at 1000 Southern Artery – will be folded into Ward 2, Precinct 2.

The proposed ward and precinct map was unveiled about a month and a half after the federal government released community-level data from the 2020 census that found Quincy’s population had grown to 101,636, up from 92,271 in 2010.

The 30 proposed precincts each have a target population of 3,388 residents and are allowed to vary by up to 5 percent in each direction – meaning the minimum population of each is 3,219 and the maximum population is 3,557.