Next Week’s J&J Vaccine Shipment ‘Not In Jeopardy’

By SCOTT JACKSON

Massachusetts is still poised to receive 100,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine next week despite a manufacturing error at a Baltimore plant that led to 15 million doses being discarded.

“The 100,000 next week is not in jeopardy,” Marylou Sudders, the state’s health and human services secretary, said Thursday during a press conference in Chelsea.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said the federal government would ship 10 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson next week, half directly to states and the other half to pharmacies and community health centers. Massachusetts, he said, would be getting “definitely north of 100,000 doses” from that shipment.

Hours later, reports emerged that workers at a Baltimore manufacturing facility accidently mixed up some of the ingredients that go into the vaccine, leading to the loss of 15 million doses.

Baker on Thursday said it was disappointing that many doses went to waste. He said, however, that people should feel confident because the problem was identified before any doses were shipped.

“People screwed up, people recognized it, people ditched it. The message to me is whatever the control process was that was in place there, it worked. Those vaccines didn’t get distributed,” Baker said.

“It is a shame to have 15 million vaccines – when you are in a race against variants – go down the drain, but the good news is the control process worked.”

The governor said about half the federal government would send about half of the 100,000 doses directly to pharmacies, while the state would get the other half. The state’s allocation will be sent to existing vaccination sites across Massachusetts, except for the seven designated mass vaccination locations, Sudders said.

All Bay State residents over the age of 60 are currently eligible to get vaccinated, as are certain essential workers and those with two or more qualifying health conditions. All residents over the age of 55 will become eligible for the vaccine April 5 along with residents with one qualifying health condition. The general public – all residents over the age of 16 – will become eligible on April 19.

On Thursday, Baker said most new COVID-19 cases in the state have been among individuals under the age of 50. The governor said, however, that he would not make the general public eligible for the vaccine sooner than April 19 even though that puts Massachusetts behind other states; all adults in New York, for example, will be eligible to get vaccinated next week.

“Our focus from the beginning of this has been on those most vulnerable and I think in many respects that is where it should be. By having everyone eligible by Patriots Day, April 19, we will have given the most vulnerable among us in Massachusetts the opportunity that they need to get vaccinated,” Baker said.

“People tell me all the time that there are other states that have broader eligibility standards than we do. Every single one of those states that people have raised with me that was a significantly sized state has vaccinated fewer people as percent of their population fully, fewer people in terms of their first dose, and typically in most cases have not put as much of the vaccine that has been made available to them to work as we have.

“Eligibility is one thing. Actually executing on the ground and getting big portions of the populations that are eligible vaccinated is another.”

All residents can preregister for an appointment at mass.gov/covidvaccine, regardless of when they are eligible to book an appointment. Preregistration is currently only available for the mass vaccination sites but will expand to additional locations in the coming weeks.

Appointments for other locations can also be booked online through the state website and the site has a complete list of occupations now eligible for the vaccine and the list of qualifying medical conditions. Residents without internet access can call 2-1-1 and follow the prompts to schedule an appointment.