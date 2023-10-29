Nicholas A. Fasano, 89

Nicholas A. Fasano, age 89, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Thursday, October 26, 2023 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, surrounded by his loving family.

Nicholas was born in Boston, to the late Nicholas Vincent and Rose (DeSimone) Fasano. Raised and educated in Dorchester, he was a graduate of the former Boston Technical High School, Class of 1952. Following his military service, he graduated from the Wentworth Institute. He lived in Braintree for fifty-nine years, previously in Quincy.

Nicholas was proud to have served as an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force with the 4th Fighter Interceptor Squadron APO 919 during the Korean conflict. He received the Good Conduct Medal and the Korean Service Medal.

As a young man, Nick began his career as an engineer in technology at MIT, and later worked for Draper Laboratory in Cambridge for over thirty-five years. He was involved in many innovative programs, including with the inception of space research technology, and working in development with gyroscopes and inertial guidance systems, retiring as a manager.

Nick loved all sports, especially baseball, and had assisted as a coach in Braintree Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. He also enjoyed the outdoors, walking, gardening, and was a skilled carpenter, able to fix almost anything.

Most of all, Nick was devoted to his family. He enjoyed family gatherings, cooking special meals, and supporting all the activities and accomplishments of his cherished children and grandchildren.

Beloved husband for sixty-two years of Lucia “Lucy” (DiCroce) Fasano.

Devoted father of Lita Fasano and her partner Joseph Barnaby of Quincy, Nicholas Fasano of Braintree, Linda Talarico and her husband Vincenzo of Quincy.

Loving grandfather of Victoria, Alexandra, and Giuseppe Talarico.

Dear brother of Marilyn LaPuma and her late husband Benjamin, Annette Oteri and her husband Frank, all of Medford.

Dear brother-in-law of Maria Ranalli of Braintree and her late husband Gino, the late Antonietta “Ann” DiGiusto and her late husband James. Nicholas is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, November 2, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Nicholas’ memory may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Fund, c/o Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.

