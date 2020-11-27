Nicholas J. Levins, Jr., 76

Nicholas J. Levins, Jr., age 76, of Taunton, died peacefully, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the New England Sinai Hospital in Dorchester.

Nicholas was born in Dorchester, to the late Mildred (Chapman) and Nicholas J. Levins. Raised and educated in Dorchester, he was a graduate of Boston English High School, Class of 1962. He graduated from Northeastern University in Boston with a AS in Bioelectronics Engineering and a BS in Industrial Engineering. Nick had lived in Taunton for two years, previously in Hingham for twenty-five years, and earlier in Quincy.

He served in the United States Naval Reserves.

Nick was employed by the Gillette Company in South Boston for over thirty years. He worked as a project engineer in research and development and retired in 1994.

Nick was the quarterback of the 1961 Boston City Champions, Boston English football team. A lifelong golfer, he had belonged to the Franklin Park Golf Course, Country Club of Halifax, and South Shore Country Club.

Husband of Ann M. (Mitchell) Levins of Quincy. Devoted father of Nicholas Levins, Lt., Q.F.D. and his wife Nichole M. (Walter) of Franklin, Carol (Levins) Lee and her husband Timothy of Taunton, and James M. Levins of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Allison N. Lee and Maggie E. Levins. Dear brother of Patricia (Levins) Fagerberg and Thomas Levins, both of Stoughton, and the late William Levins. Devoted uncle of Catherine (Fagerburg) Homer, Richard Fagerburg, Theresa (Levins) Dietz, David Levins, Karen (Mitchell) Tuplin, Kristin (Mitchell) Crawford, and Kimberly (Mitchell) Lanagan.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, December 1, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, December 2, at 10 a.m. Due to current restrictions, there is limited occupancy at the church. Interment to follow at Milton Cemetery. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Nick’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.