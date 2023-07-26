Nicholas Palmucci, 80

Nicholas Palmucci, age 80, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Nicholas was born in Boston, raised and educated in Roxbury, and was a graduate of Roxbury High School. He lived in Quincy for over forty years.

He was employed as a hairdresser and was the owner and operator of his own salon.

Nicholas enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.

Beloved son of the late Carlo and Rosina (Mastrodomenico) Palmucci.

The last of five siblings, Nicholas was the devoted brother of the late Panfilo “Leo” Palmucci, Anthony Palmucci, Lena LeBlanc, and Donald Palmucci.

He was the loving uncle of Theresa, Danny, Diana, David, Donna, Linda, and James. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews, and great great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9 – 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Michael Cemetery, 500 Canterbury Street, Boston.

