Nick J. Maimonis, 64

Nick James Maimonis, of Braintree, died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was 64.

Born in Boston on Aug. 2, 1958, he was the son of the late James P. and Elaine (Emanuel) Maimonis. Nick was raised in Brookline and graduated from Brookline High School. After high school, he continued his education by receiving his bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University, Class of 1980.

Nick was a Vice President with Rockland Trust. In his spare time, he enjoyed cars, sports, coaching his son’s sports teams, and the occasional cigar. Nick’s life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family and friends. Big Nick will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Nick was the beloved husband of Joanne M. (Worley) Maimonis, and the devoted father of Nicholas T. Maimonis, both of Braintree. Nick was the dear brother of Peter J. Maimonis and his wife Joan of Westwood, Jody Maimonis of Arlington, and Dean J. Maimonis and his wife Diane of Lexington. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to pay their condolences and greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, Braintree at 10 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Nick’s name to either the American Cancer Society or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.