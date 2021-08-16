Nina D’Ambrosio Forde, 73

Nina D’Ambrosio Forde, of Burlington, formerly of Quincy, passed away on August 5, 2021 at the age of 73.

She was the beloved wife of the late Bruce Forde, the loving daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Francis and Jennie D’Ambrosio and the cherished sister of her 8 siblings, Rosemary (Gianfranco) Verri of Sudbury, SantaJean (Philip) DeSantis of Framingham, Joseph (Gail) D’Ambrosio of Pepperell, Dr. Francis (Rosanne) D’Ambrosio, Jr. of Concord, Anthony (Pamela) D’Ambrosio of Concord, Anne D’Ambrosio of Clinton, Dolores (Frank) Granato of Concord, and Dr. Paul (Fredel) D’Ambrosio of Concord. She was the proud Auntie to her many nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly.

Nina grew up in Concord, attended Rose Hawthorne School and High School, St. Thomas Aquinas Junior College, and received her BA from Curry College. She worked at the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind for 35 years. Nina was a faithful parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at St. Agatha Parish in Milton and was a loyal friend to many. But her greatest joy was her family. She never missed an opportunity to visit, celebrate, console or chat on the phone. She lived a remarkable and full life. Nina is loved and will be dearly missed.

Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Monday, August 16th from 5 to 8 pm in Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford St., Concord, MA. Nina’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 17th at 8 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 am in Holy Family Parish, 12 Monument Square, Concord, MA. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery, 211 Centre St., Milton, MA.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to The Damian Foundation, 107 Caterina Heights, Concord, MA 01742.