No Bail For Defendant In Quincy Murder

By SCOTT JACKSON

The 18-year-old Quincy man charged with murder in the February fatal shooting of a Weymouth High School student was held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday morning in Quincy District Court.

Jaivon Harris, age 18, was arraigned on charges of murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy in the death of 17-year-old Nathan Paul of Weymouth. Harris pled not guilty to those charges and Judge Neil Hourihan ordered he be held without bail.

Harris is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on April 21.

Paul, a senior at Weymouth High School, was fatally shot the evening of Feb. 15 in the area of Palmer Street in the Germantown neighborhood of Quincy. Paul was found in his vehicle with obvious gunshot injury after police responded to reports of a shooting. He was taken to Boston Medical Center but did not survive.

Harris was arrested Monday after turning himself in to police at the Quincy courthouse, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. Morrissey added that the investigation into the shooting remained ongoing.

At Tuesday’s arraignment, prosecutors alleged Harris and juveniles had arranged to meet the victim the evening of Feb. 15. Prosecutors said the meeting was set up as a drug exchange for marijuana products, but Harris and the juveniles actually intended to rob the victim.

During that meeting, prosecutors said the victim became suspicious after being handed counterfeit funds and exited the vehicle he had been in with the suspects. Harris then drove after the victim and directed a juvenile to shoot the victim, prosecutors said.

Harris’ attorney, Francisco Napolitano, told the court his client may have been present at the scene of the shooting but was not the shooter.