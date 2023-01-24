No Bail For Suspect In Quincy Murder

By SCOTT JACKSON

One of the seven men charged with murder in connection with the August shooting of a Quincy man in his apartment building’s parking area was held without bail following his arraignment Monday.

The defendant, Dante Clarke, age 23, of Brockton was taken into custody at a Wareham hotel, according to David Traub, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Clarke was arraigned for murder and related charges in Norfolk County Superior Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty. He was held without bail and is due back in court on March 6 for a pre-trial conference.

Clarke is one of seven men who were indicted for murder in December in connection with the Aug. 18 fatal shooting of Jordan Wiggins in the parking area of Wiggins’ residence within the Elevation apartment complex at Crown Colony. Clarke was indicted on a number of charges, including murder, armed home invasion, and two counts each of kidnapping with intent to extort and armed assault with intent to rob.

Clarke was arrested in September for assault and battery on a police officer involved in the homicide investigation, before he was identified as a suspect in the shooting, Traub said previously. Clarke was arraigned on that charge on Sept. 12 and pled not guilty. He failed to appear for a pre-trial conference the following month and a default warrant was issued at that time.

The six other men indicted for murder in connection with Wiggins’ death are Cornel Bell Jr.; Dwayne Harper, age 28, of Dorchester; Sheik Ramos, age 28, of Boston; Derek Miranda, also known as Derek Cardoso, age 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester; Walter Batista, age 25, of Boston; and Clayton Rodrigues, age 27, of Abington and Dorchester.

Bell was arrested in December in Houston and was arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on Dec. 23. He pleaded not guilty at the time and was ordered held without bail.

Harper was previously arraigned in Quincy District Court for masked armed robbery and other charges in the case and pleaded not guilty. Following his indictment, Harper was arraigned in Superior Court on Jan. 13, pleaded not guilty, and was held without bail.

Ramos was arrested in New York and was also arraigned in Superior Court on Jan. 13. He pleaded not guilty and was held without bail.

Bell, Harper and Ramos are all due back in court for a pre-trial conference on March 6.

Miranda, Batista and Rodrigues all remain at large, Traub said Tuesday.

Two others have been indicted in connection with the case. Kelly Lopes, 24, of Randolph, was indicted for two counts of misleading an investigator and Erianna Correia, 22, of Boston, for misleading an investigator and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Their arraignment dates have yet to be scheduled.