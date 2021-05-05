No Bail For Suspect In Quincy Triple Stabbing

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Weymouth man accused of stabbing three people outside a Quincy tavern will remain behind bars following a dangerousness hearing.

Tyler MacLean, age 24, was deemed dangerous by Judge Mark Coven following the hearing at Quincy District Court on Wednesday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Coven ordered MacLean be held without bail.

MacLean is due back in Quincy District Court on June 2 for a probable cause hearing.

Quincy police had charged MacLean with stabbing three individuals, all 21-year-old males, outside Rags Tavern on Washington Street after they responded to a report of a disorder there at 1 a.m. on April 25. One of the men was taken to Boston Medical Center in serious condition while the other two were taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

MacLean was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon (a knife) and one count of disorderly conduct. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment on April 26 at the Quincy District Court and MacLean was ordered held without bail at that time pending the dangerousness hearing.